Lindsey Graham jokes that he’s too sane to try to replace Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 23, 2022.

Lindsey Graham joked that he’s too sane to assume the role of Speaker of the House.

Tim Kaine joked to Graham that he could go for the job as you don’t have to be a member of the House.

The conversation came after House Republicans voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from the role Tuesday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham doesn’t think he’s up for the job of Speaker of the House — but that’s because he’s not crazy enough to apply.

After House Republicans ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House on Tuesday, questions of his successor immediately started buzzing through Congress.

Graham, a Senator, commented that “the House in Chaos” following the McCarthy vote, according to NBC News.

“There’s probably a reason this has never happened in the history of the country,” he said, NBC News reported. “We’ve been around for 200-some years. Everybody before us thought this wasn’t a good idea. I think, when it’s all said and done, people will look back and say: That’s not a good idea. But it is what it is.”

Then, according to NBC, Sen. Tim Kaine approached Graham and teased that he could be the next House Speaker.

“Hey Lindsey, you know you don’t have to be a member of the House to be chosen speaker,” Kaine said to Graham, according to NBC.

Graham quickly shut down any indication that he would assume the role.

“Yeah, but you’ve got to be sane,” Graham replied, NBC reported. “And I’m sane enough to say no.”

