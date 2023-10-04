Jessica Simpson, 43, flashes a hint of cleavage in a white bustier top with layers of turquoise jewelry from her fall 2023 collection: ‘Texas glam’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jessica Simpson looked glamorous in Texas for her Fall 2023 Jessica Simpson Collection.

In new images shared on Wednesday, the blonde beauty looked stunning in a skimpy white top that made the most of her cleavage

The 43-year-old artist was seen up close with her blonde hair in soft beach waves.

She wore beautiful make-up as she showed off her new silver and turquoise jewelry; she wore a striking necklace with large earrings and several bracelets.

The Dukes Of Hazzard actress has been pushing her Fall 2023 collection all month.

Simpson’s company was launched in 2005. To date, the brand has generated more than $1 billion in revenue and is the most successful celebrity licensing brand in history.

A good look: Jessica Simpson looked country glam for her Jessica Simpson Fall 2023 Collection. In new images shared Wednesday, the blonde beauty looked stunning in a skimpy white top that made the most of her cleavage

Last week she was seen in a casual country look.

‘Fly boots, turquoise, suede fringes, big blonde locks, acrylic and a vintage Willie Nelson T-shirt – you can’t get more Texas Glam than this. Rodeo on Rodeo,” it read on her company’s Instagram page.

The day before, she was seen wearing Daisy Duke denim shorts with a matching cardigan.

The star wore the same type of shorts beautifully in the 2005 film Dukes Of Hazzard.

The Employee of the Month actress also wore silver and turquoise jewelry and her long blonde hair was worn in soft beach waves over her shoulders.

Jessica married former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014. The couple have three children: daughter Maxwell, 11; son Ace, nine; and daughter Birdie, four.

The former reality star admitted in 2019 that she lost 100 pounds almost six months after giving birth to her third daughter, Birdie.

She followed a meal plan and walked 14,000 steps a day with the help of celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, and has since shared updates from the gym on how she has maintained the weight loss over the years.

‘6 months. Lost 100 pounds (yes, I tipped the scale at 240),” she wrote on Instagram as she revealed her weight loss.

She has a thing for turquoise and silver! Seen in her summer 2023 collection in a long white dress and lots of jewelry

‘My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it seemed impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Harley told E! News at the time: ‘It had to be more than just getting back from her baby weight, but how do I keep up what I’m doing now forever. That’s why we’re not big fans of extreme diets or radical forms of exercise.’

Simpson told Hoda Kotb during a televised appearance Today Toon in 2021 that she never weighs herself anymore, doesn’t have a scale and follows her intuition with how she feels when choosing her clothes.

“I have no idea how much I weigh,” she said. ‘For example, I just want to feel good and be able to zip up my pants. If not, I have a different size. I have every size.”

In September 2022, Simpson said she likes to “monetize” the talk surrounding her fluctuating weight.

The star acknowledges that her weight has been the subject of speculation for years, and that it was actually one of the reasons she decided to launch her own clothing line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.

Another pin-up: Last week she looked ready for the rodeo. The 43-year-old artist wore a pair of Daisy Duke shorts she paired with a Willie Nelson shirt and cowboy boots as she posed on a dirt road

Pin-up: The actress pictured above in the 2005 film The Dukes Of Hazzard; Seen at right on Wednesday for her fall 2023 collection

Family: Jessica married former NFL player Eric Johnson on July 5, 2014 and the couple has three children

The singer told Extra, “I decided, ‘Okay, everyone’s going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money from it and turn it into a business that sells clothes and gets accepted.’

In 2021, on the other hand, Jessica admitted to being hurt by the criticism she faced. The blonde beauty felt there was an intense focus on her appearance and her weight when she was younger.

She explained: ‘There is a beautiful body positivity movement now and the response to that part of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive.’

Weight loss journey: Jessica has been open about her weight with fans (pictured left in 2006 and right in 2012, when she was pregnant with her first child)

The debate about her weight left Jessica concerned about her appearance.

However, she has since learned to love her body. Jessica – who made her film debut in 2005 as Daisy Duke in ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’ – said: ‘I spent so many years beating myself up about an unrealistic body standard that constantly made me feel like a failure.

“I’m still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism, but now I have the tools to silence those voices in my head when they speak out. I believe deep down that a healthy body and a healthy connection between body and mind are really important and help me to accept imperfections as beauty.’