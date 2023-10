NNA – Palestinian Ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, on Wednesday received French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro.

Dabbour reportedly briefed his guest about the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian lands and the constant attacks on the Palestinian people and the Islamic and Christian sanctities.

He also informed him of the latest developments in the Palestinian refugee camps.

