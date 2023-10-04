Where to preorder the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Google announced the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on Wednesday during its Made by Google event, introducing them alongside the new Pixel Watch 2. Both phones will be available on October 12 starting at $699 and $999, respectively, and pre-orders begin today, October. 4th.

Powered by the new Google Tensor G3, both phones should offer improved performance, audio, and voice quality. The chip also enables new AI capabilities, such as Audio Magic Eraser, which removes distracting sounds from videos. Additionally, both phones now feature a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz and the promise of seven years of software support and Android updates. Meanwhile, the Pro model offers improved cameras and additional details, such as the ability to measure the temperature of objects.

We still have a few days until the phones ship, but in the meantime, you can pre-order any of the models at Google and other retailers. We’ll also be posting our hands-on impressions shortly before our full reviews, so stay tuned.

Where to reserve the Google Pixel 8

The Pixel 8 arrives with a 6.2-inch OLED display with a refresh rate that can vary between 60 and 120 Hz. The phone now also comes with the new, more powerful Google Tensor G3 chip and new capabilities. In addition to Audio Magic Eraser, Google Assistant can now read aloud, summarize and translate web pages, while Call Screen filters unwanted calls. Google claims the phones offer all-day battery life as well as improved rear cameras.

The Pixel 8 starts at $699 and is available in three colors: black, pink, and “hazel,” which is like a light gray with a hint of green. You can buy it with 128GB or 256GB of storage and both configurations come with 8GB of RAM. The phone will ship on October 12 and is available to pre-order now from Amazon and Google. Google is also offering a free Pixel Buds Pro or $200 off the Pixel Watch 2.

Other retailers are also offering pre-order deals. For example, if you pre-order the Pixel 8 from Best Buyyou’ll get the Pixel Buds Pro for free and up to $800 off with a qualifying trade-in.

$699 The Google Pixel 8 arrives with what Google claims is its most powerful and capable chip yet: the new third-generation Tensor G3. The phone also has a new 120Hz maximum refresh rate, which is an improvement over the Pixel 7’s 90Hz. You can buy the Pixel 8 with 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro offers a larger and brighter 6.7-inch OLED display than the standard model with a variable refresh rate that can range from 1 Hz to 120 H. Like the Pixel 8, it also runs on the new chip Google Tensor G3. However, the phone offers a three-camera array with an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also has a built-in temperature sensor, so it can take the temperature of cookware, drinks, and other objects.

The Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999, features 12GB of RAM, and comes in one of four storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It is available in black, light blue, and “porcelain,” which is like a combination of white and beige. You can book it now from Google ahead of its October 12 release date with a free Pixel Watch 2 or a pair of Pixel Buds Pro.

Other retailers are also offering Pixel 8 Pro pre-order deals. Best BuyFor example, it offers a free Pixel Watch 2 and up to $800 in savings with select trade-ins.