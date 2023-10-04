Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    FPM warns against conspiracy to engulf Lebanon with displaced Syrians

    NNA – The political Council of the Free Patriotic Movement convened on Wednesday under the chairmanship of MP Gebran Bassil, in its first periodic meeting since the group#39;s latest elections.

    During the meeting, Bassil informed the attendees of the atmosphere of the ongoing contacts regarding the presidential milestone.

    quot;The FPM is exerting all the possible efforts to ensure a national consensus over a figure who enjoys presidential qualifications at this stage and who has a reformist rescue vision and a capacity to work with a reformist government in order to face the challenges and dangers stalking Lebanon, including the massive displacement of Syrians into Lebanon,quot; a statement issued following the meeting read.

    According to the FPM, such influx of refugees constitutes a quot;sovereign and entity-related threat.quot;

    quot;The FPM#39;s political council will continue to raise the voice inside (Lebanon) and at the international fora to warn against engulfing Lebanon with millions of displaced Syrians,quot; it said.

    Moreover, conferees stressed that the FPM does not fear losing power, but it is rather concerned with preserving the existence of Lebanon.

    It also warned that quot;the wrong choice regarding the presidency of the republic will have negative reverberations that are perhaps more dangerous than vacuum.quot;

