Kathy Griffin Takes Aim at Britney After Knife Video: She’s ‘Too Free’

Late-night TV is back in full force. And so was comedian Kathy Griffin when she appeared as the lead guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

Her appearance came on the heels of a new video she posted to her Instagram account in which Griffin promoted an upcoming Las Vegas stand-up date by parodying the knife-wielding video that caused the police to visit Britney Spears’ home for a safety check.

After showing the video to Jimmy Kimmel’s viewers, Griffin said that while she does “fear the #FreeBritney people”—“You should,” quipped Kimmel—“sometimes, a person can be too free.”

