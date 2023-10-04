Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Kathy Griffin Takes Aim at Britney After Knife Video: She’s ‘Too Free’

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Kathy Griffin Takes Aim at Britney After Knife Video: She’s ‘Too Free’

    ABC

    Late-night TV is back in full force. And so was comedian Kathy Griffin when she appeared as the lead guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

    Her appearance came on the heels of a new video she posted to her Instagram account in which Griffin promoted an upcoming Las Vegas stand-up date by parodying the knife-wielding video that caused the police to visit Britney Spears’ home for a safety check.

    After showing the video to Jimmy Kimmel’s viewers, Griffin said that while she does “fear the #FreeBritney people”—“You should,” quipped Kimmel—“sometimes, a person can be too free.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    ‘Set up to fail’: Cards still stacked against smaller nations at Rugby World Cup

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Eugenio Derbez, Gina Torres, Angel Manuel Soto Among Honorees at National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Annual Impact Awards

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Kevin Spacey Hospitalized Amid Concerns of a Potential Heart Attack Following Arm Numbness Episode at Film Festival

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    ‘Set up to fail’: Cards still stacked against smaller nations at Rugby World Cup

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Eugenio Derbez, Gina Torres, Angel Manuel Soto Among Honorees at National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Annual Impact Awards

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Kevin Spacey Hospitalized Amid Concerns of a Potential Heart Attack Following Arm Numbness Episode at Film Festival

    Oct 4, 2023
    News Politics

    Giuliani: ‘I have never had an alcohol problem’

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy