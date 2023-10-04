Tony Awards Will Move to Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater For 2023-2024 Ceremony

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Tony Awards are moving locations again and will take place in June 2024 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

The 77th Tony Awards will air live on June 16 from the new venue, usually home to the New York City Ballet. This comes after the awards ceremony moved to the United Palace theater in Washington Heights for the first time last season.

The Tony Awards are traditionally held at Radio City Music Hall, but moved to the Beacon Theater on Manhattan’s Upper West Side in 2011 and 2012. The 2019-2020 Tony Awards, which were postponed until September 2021 due to the pandemic, were held at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater.

The Tony Awards administration committee did not provide a reason for the venue change, but the Upper West Side location puts the performing cast members closer to their theaters, making transportation for rehearsals and the broadcast easier than traveling to Washington Heights (which was a source of frustration in June). It also gives visitors easier access to the after-parties, which usually take place downtown.

The David H. Koch Theater, a proscenium-style theater, seats approximately 2,500, compared to the United Palace’s just over 3,300 seats and Radio City Music Hall’s nearly 6,000 seats.

The closing date for eligibility for the 2023-2024 season is April 25, 2024. Nominations will be announced on April 30.

The Tony Awards are produced in association with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theater Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will be director of the Tony Awards this season.