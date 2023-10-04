Travis Kelce Laughably Thinks NFL Is ‘Overdoing It’ on Taylor Swift

Dustin Satloff

Travis Kelce might’ve left a recent Kansas City Chiefs game proudly wearing a denim Taylor Swift Easter egg, but when it comes to the NFL’s wall-to-wall coverage of his rumored girlfriend’s appearances at his games, the Chiefs tight end admits things might be getting out of hand. (Never mind his own role in stoking the frenzy.)

“Take away your feelings for Taylor—what is your opinion on how the NFL is treating celebrities at games?” Kelce’s brother, Jason, asked him during Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, New Heights—which, as Morning Consult recently pointed out, has remained at the top of podcast charts as Kelce discusses his relationship.

Kelce said that for now, he thinks “everybody’s just overwhelmed.” Although he’s having just as much fun as the next person watching Swift turn up with friends like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, Kelce also said the league is “overdoing it a little bit, for sure—especially my situation. I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

