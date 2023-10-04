Kevin Spacey Hospitalized Amid Concerns of a Potential Heart Attack Following Arm Numbness Episode at Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital from a film festival in Uzbekistan after he felt his entire left arm ‘go numb for about eight seconds’, it has emerged.

It was feared the House of Cards star, 64, had suffered a heart attack but after undergoing a series of tests, including an MRI, he was cleared by doctors. The sun reported.

He fell ill in the ancient city of Samarkand on Monday while touring the Afrasiyab Museum and was rushed to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic, where he was “treated professionally by doctors and staff.”

Mr. Spacey later returned to the Tashkent International Film Festival, appearing on stage and telling the audience that his health was “normal.”

The Oscar-winning actor added that the incident “really made me think about how fragile life is.”

Kevin Spacey (pictured at the festival) was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ after he became ‘numb in one arm’ at the Tashkent International Film Festival

It was feared the House of Cards star, 64, had suffered a heart attack but after undergoing a series of tests, including an MRI, he was cleared by doctors. Mr Spacey is pictured at the Tashkent International Film Festival before he became unwell

He fell ill in the ancient city of Samarkand while touring the Afrasiyab Museum and was rushed to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic, where he was “treated professionally by doctors and staff.” Mr. Spacey is pictured at the Tashkent International Film Festival

Mr Spacey spoke about his “unexpected” health problems during his speech at the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday.

“I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” he told the crowd.

“I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went straight to the medical center.”

He told how he spent the afternoon undergoing a ‘variety of tests’, adding that in the end ‘everything turned out to be completely normal’.

The actor said he’s “thankful” it wasn’t “something more serious” before teasing a self-proclaimed “comeback.” He said his “best roles were ahead of him.”