Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Eugenio Derbez, Gina Torres, Angel Manuel Soto Among Honorees at National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Annual Impact Awards

    By

    Oct 4, 2023
    The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) has announced the winners of the 2023 Impact Awards Gala, which will take place on October 27 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

    This year’s winners are chef and philanthropist Aarón Sánchez; director, writer and producer Ángel Manuel Soto; actor and producer Eugenio Derbez; actress and producer Gina Torres; actor and hip-hop artist Jharrel Jerome; philanthropist Jessica Sarowitz; and founder and CEO of Rizos Curls Julissa Prado.

    Actor and activist Francia Raisa and entertainment and sports anchor and speaker MJ Acosta-Ruiz will host the evening, which will also include performances by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), host Gloria Calderón Kellett, actor Harvey Guillén and producer Yvett Merino . others.

    “I am deeply honored to celebrate this year’s winners for their dedication and contributions to shaping an inclusive and diverse world. NHMC’s mission this year is that Latinos are the rule, not the exception, and these awards truly embody that – occupying all spaces to ensure our voices as a community are heard,” said Brenda Victoria Castillo, president and CEO of the NHMC. “Together, I hope we can remain united to strengthen and uplift our community and advocate for equal opportunity.”

    Other winners and participants will be announced at a later date.

    A full list of the awards and their respective awards can be found below:

    Aaron Sanchez – Master Creator Impact Award
    Angel Manuel Soto Outstanding Film Director Impact Award
    Eugenio Derbez – Social Impact Award
    Gina Torres – Our Voice Impact Award
    Jharrel Jerome – Next Generation Impact Award
    Jessica Sarowitz Visionary Impact Award
    Julissa Prado For the People Impact Award

