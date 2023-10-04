I Can’t Stop Thinking About the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Finale Music

Bravo

There’s not a more haunting score in all of television, film—even theater, dare I say—than the Real Housewives of Orange County finale music. Stephen Sondheim would weep at its majesty.

Seasons change, and so does one of reality TV’s most influential franchises, which just delivered one of its most scintillating installments in recent memory. But we can always count on at least one thing: that comforting swan song at the end of every Orange County season. At the end of each RHOC finale, as the women offer empty platitudes of starting fresh and shed a season’s storyline, the sweet symphony crashes on the shores of California’s most neurotic city.

