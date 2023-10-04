BODYCAM VIDEO: Fake Officer Handcuffs Drunk Man, Gets Arrested Himself

Atlanta, Georgia — On September 1st, 2023, at approximately 3:04 a.m., Atlanta officers responded to Fair Drive SW and Metropolitan Parkway SW in reference to an auto accident. Upon arrival, the responding officer noticed that the passenger inside one of the vehicles, later identified as 47-year-old Samuel Smith, had his wrists restrained with handcuffs. Because Smith appeared to be heavily intoxicated, officers questioned Smith’s wife, later identified as 42-year-old Patricia Smith (who was the driver of the vehicle), and she stated that an “officer” had handcuffed her husband while they were at Peaches of Atlanta (779 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard).

Recognizing the peculiarity of the situation, officers went to 779 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard to locate the “officer”. Upon arriving at Peaches of Atlanta, officers made contact with a male, later identified as 49-year-old Terrence Jacks, who was wearing a vest with a “Police” patch as well as a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent badge, a radio, and a handgun. Jacks was also in possession of a sedan which was equipped with blue lights and had Police decals. Jacks claimed to be working as a security guard for the club and advised that he had placed Smith into handcuffs but that Smith had run away before fleeing in an SUV.

Though Jacks presented officers with what he claimed were Department of Homeland Security credentials, after a thorough investigation it was determined that Jacks was not a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent. Jacks was placed into custody and was charged with Impersonating a Public Officer or Employee and was taken to the Fulton County jail. The various law enforcement equipment that Jacks had were seized following his arrest. Patricia Smith, who had got into the auto accident following her husband’s scuffle with Jacks, was found to be at fault for the accident and was charged with DUI Less Safe, Hit and Run, Reckless Driving, and Driving on a Suspended License. Additionally, her husband Samuel Smith, had an active warrant out of Fulton County and was placed into custody. Samuel Smith was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

