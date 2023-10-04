Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Jurors Told SBF Is Bumbling Math Nerd—and Scheming Thief

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , ,
    Jurors Told SBF Is Bumbling Math Nerd—and Scheming Thief

    Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried, the FTX founder who has described himself as “one of the most hated people in the world,” unveiled their plan for defending him Wednesday, telling jurors that the former billionaire is just a hard-working “math nerd” who’d gotten in over his head.

    Bankman-Fried faces decades in jail if convicted for his role in the downfall of the crypto exchange, which lost billions in customer money when it went belly-up in November. His criminal trial, taking place this month in a Manhattan federal courthouse, has far-reaching implications for the crypto industry at large.

    A mass of reporters and self-styled “crypto influencers,” as well as Bankman-Fried’s parents and notorious former pharma executive and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli, were on hand for opening arguments. Bankman-Fried, sporting a newly cropped hairdo and uncharacteristically formal suit, sat quietly in the third row, typing aggressively on his laptop as the government presented its case.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NYPD Sergeant Indicted For Assault In Attack On Parent Seeking Help

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    SHOCK VIDEO: Social Justice Advocate Stabbed To Death In Front of Girlfriend In Random Brooklyn Attack

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    American Airlines Apologizes Profusely to Musician David Ryan Harris Following Flight Attendant’s Unfounded Accusation of Child Trafficking on Atlanta to Los Angeles Flight

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NYPD Sergeant Indicted For Assault In Attack On Parent Seeking Help

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    SHOCK VIDEO: Social Justice Advocate Stabbed To Death In Front of Girlfriend In Random Brooklyn Attack

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    American Airlines Apologizes Profusely to Musician David Ryan Harris Following Flight Attendant’s Unfounded Accusation of Child Trafficking on Atlanta to Los Angeles Flight

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Not so good after all? Having high levels of HDL cholesterol ‘might raise your risk of dementia’ – but scientists find NO link with ‘bad’ type

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy