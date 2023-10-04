Emerald Fennell hits the red carpet for Saltburn premiere but the opening night of the BFI London Film Festival is disrupted as UK film and TV crews stage protest

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The BFI London Film Festival was disrupted by protesters on Wednesday’s opening night.

British film and TV crews staged a demonstration at the premiere of Saltburn, held at the capital’s Royal Festival Hall, to make a ‘very clear statement’ about the impact the SAG-AFTRA strikes will have in the US has had on British industry.

While the red carpet was also noticeably lacking its usual star power, Emerald Fennell made an appearance.

The actress, 38, who directed and produced the drama, nailed androgynous chic in a sharp white shirt and tie and long black skirt.

Saltburn has a star-studded cast with Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant and Jacob Elordi, but they missed the screening.

When the stars arrived, including model Erin O’Connor, about 30 protesters could be seen holding signs reading: “Writers’ strike resolved, what’s in it for Britain?” and ‘British cast and crew are the backbone of this industry’.

The demonstration was held to highlight the impact the strike has had on bottom-line workers in the British manufacturing sector.

The Writers Guild of America ended its strike for fairer wages on Tuesday, September 26.

For 148 days, Hollywood came to a standstill, and those who dared to continue production – including Drew Barrymore and Bill Maher – faced a massive backlash that prompted them to cancel their shows again.

A statement from Crew Call For Change said of the reasons for their strike, which they said was not against the festival: ‘75% of our workforce is out of work. 80% are directly affected by labor disputes in the US. At least 35% are having financial difficulties, 15% have already taken out loans to survive. Nearly a quarter of the working population says they do not see themselves in the sector in five years’ time due to the current instability.

“This has been a difficult period for many.”

A BFI spokesperson said: ‘We have anticipated that protests surrounding the Writers’ Guild of America and Screen Actors’ Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes and related disputes are being planned and will take place during the BFI London Film Festival.

‘The BFI respects the right to peaceful protest and, as with film festivals and major media events around the world, it is not unusual for protests to take place at or during the LFF.

“We are prepared for these situations with policies and procedures in place to manage our venues and events in all such situations. Our priority is to create a safe space for the public, guests, staff and demonstrators during our events.”

Saltburn is set in England, where Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan attended Oxford University in the mid-2000s.

Struggling to find his place at Oxford University, Oliver Quick (Barry) is drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix Catton (Jacob), who invites him to Saltburn, his eccentric family’s sprawling estate, for a summer to never forget. .

The release is scheduled for November 17.

Emerald previously wrote and directed Promising Young Woman; she won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.

