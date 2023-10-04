Wed. Oct 4th, 2023

    News

    Racist Tweets Resurface After TikTok Influencer’s Wedding

    By

    Oct 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Racist Tweets Resurface After TikTok Influencer’s Wedding

    The Daily Beast/TikTok

    The wedding between two social media influencers has raised hell after old racist and xenophobic tweets—including the use of the N-word and telling people to go back to China—from one of the newlyweds resurfaced and sparked online rage.

    TikTok duo Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett got married in Roswell, just outside of Atlanta on Saturday, according to an exclusive report from People.

    “Mrs. Lunden and Olivia Stallings,” the brides, both 26, posted on TikTok after the wedding. “Truly no words, just tears.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    NYPD Sergeant Indicted For Assault In Attack On Parent Seeking Help

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    SHOCK VIDEO: Social Justice Advocate Stabbed To Death In Front of Girlfriend In Random Brooklyn Attack

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    American Airlines Apologizes Profusely to Musician David Ryan Harris Following Flight Attendant’s Unfounded Accusation of Child Trafficking on Atlanta to Los Angeles Flight

    Oct 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    NYPD Sergeant Indicted For Assault In Attack On Parent Seeking Help

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    SHOCK VIDEO: Social Justice Advocate Stabbed To Death In Front of Girlfriend In Random Brooklyn Attack

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    American Airlines Apologizes Profusely to Musician David Ryan Harris Following Flight Attendant’s Unfounded Accusation of Child Trafficking on Atlanta to Los Angeles Flight

    Oct 4, 2023
    News

    Not so good after all? Having high levels of HDL cholesterol ‘might raise your risk of dementia’ – but scientists find NO link with ‘bad’ type

    Oct 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy