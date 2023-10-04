Racist Tweets Resurface After TikTok Influencer’s Wedding

The Daily Beast/TikTok

The wedding between two social media influencers has raised hell after old racist and xenophobic tweets—including the use of the N-word and telling people to go back to China—from one of the newlyweds resurfaced and sparked online rage.

TikTok duo Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett got married in Roswell, just outside of Atlanta on Saturday, according to an exclusive report from People.

“Mrs. Lunden and Olivia Stallings,” the brides, both 26, posted on TikTok after the wedding. “Truly no words, just tears.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.