SHOCK VIDEO: Social Justice Advocate Stabbed To Death In Front of Girlfriend In Random Brooklyn Attack

Horrifying Video Shows Moment NYC Social Justice Advocate Is Randomly Stabbed To Death In Front Of Girlfriend After They Attended Wedding Together

NEW YORK (WNBC)) – A Brooklyn man described as a rising star in the world of public policy was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend while sitting on a bus bench early Monday morning. Ryan Carson, 32, was waiting for a bus in Bed-Stuy with his girlfriend after attending a wedding when a man started kicking what appeared to be trash on the street, surveillance video showed.

