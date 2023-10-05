Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    SHOCK VIDEO: Social Justice Advocate Stabbed To Death In Front of Girlfriend In Random Brooklyn Attack

    NEW YORK (WNBC)) – A Brooklyn man described as a rising star in the world of public policy was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend while sitting on a bus bench early Monday morning. Ryan Carson, 32, was waiting for a bus in Bed-Stuy with his girlfriend after attending a wedding when a man started kicking what appeared to be trash on the street, surveillance video showed.

