Let’s Imagine a World With Jim Jordan as House Speaker

Important question of the day: Is there a dress code for Speakers of the House? Does the job description require them to wear jackets or sports coats?

If so, there could be a big problem. On the heels of Kevin McCarthy’s extirpation as speaker, Freedom Caucus founding chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), was first out of the gate in announcing he would seek the position.

This is a man famous for donning just a dress shirt and tie, and someone who was recently described by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as his “mentor.” (Jordan has since been joined by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise as a candidate for the most thankless job an elected official could have.)

