    Details Emerge About Sketchy Past of Charlotte Sena’s Alleged Abductor

    The Daily Beast/Saratoga County Jail

    Two days after cops burst into a camper to find 9-year-old Charlotte Sena stuffed in a cupboard and allegedly found her abductor wearing only his underwear, new details have emerged about the sketchy past of Craig Nelson Ross Jr.

    Ross, 46, was arrested in 2017 on accusations he choked someone in a domestic incident, NBC reported Wednesday, citing police records. Cops wrote that he “applied pressure on the throat of the victim” during an altercation that ended in his arrest.

    No other details on the incident were revealed Wednesday. Prosecutors charged Ross with “criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation,” a misdemeanor offense in New York, where the incident occurred.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

