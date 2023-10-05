Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Just Lost All Three of Its Writers

    Drew Barrymore tried to contain the damage from her decision to bring her daytime talk show back before before the Writers Guild of America ended its strike, first by apologizing and then ultimately changing her mind. But apparently it was too little, too late for her three writers, all of whom have now walked away from The Drew Barrymore Show, The Daily Beast confirmed on Wednesday.

    The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news that co-head writers Cristina Kinon, Liz Koe, and Chelsea White have chosen not to return to the show, and a source told to The Daily Beast that all three had seen their contracts extended but chose to walk away. The Drew Barrymore Show will now begin interviewing new writers and will remain in compliance with guild rules, the source added.

    Barrymore sparked backlash last month when she confirmed her daytime talk show’s Season 4 premiere date while her WGA writers were still on strike. (The host was not in violation of SAG-AFTRA’s ongoing walkout, as daytime talk shows fall under a different contract from the one the actors union is striking.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

