Police searching for suspects after shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts injures three people – including one on a passing bus

At least three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown Holyoke, Massachusetts, police confirmed.

One of the victims was on a bus traveling through the area and all three shot were transported to area hospitals, officials said. The condition of the victims was not immediately clear.

The Holyoke Police Department said the shooting occurred near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets shortly before 1 p.m., when it received multiple 911 calls for help, as well as reports from ShotSpotter.

“We can confirm there are multiple victims and this is an active and ongoing investigation,” the department said in a statement, adding that residents should avoid the area of ​​the shooting.

State police said they dispatched patrols, K9 teams and search units to assist Holyoke police with the investigation, including the search for suspects in the area, around 12:44 p.m.

Police said they received a 911 call about the shooting near the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets shortly before 1 p.m., seen above in a StreetView image

The intersection where the shooting occurred is surrounded by apartment buildings, as well as a supermarket and a Catholic church.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia’s office said the mayor was aware of the shooting and would provide more details about the shooting later in the afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by members of the State Police Detective Agency for Hampden County and Holyoke Police Department detectives, under the direction of the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

Holyoke, a city of nearly 38,000 residents, is located about 90 miles west of Boston.

Known as “The Paper City,” Holyoke once produced about four-fifths of the U.S.’s stationery. It is also home to the International Volleyball Hall of Fame.

Story in development, more to come.