Madonna pokes fun at Pope Francis as she dons hoodie featuring Catholic leader wearing robe with HER NAME on it – after decades of stoking controversy with the Vatican

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Madonna poked fun at Pope Francis on Tuesday when she donned a controversial custom-made hoodie featuring the spiritual leader.

The pop icon, 65 – who has clashed with the Vatican for decades over her use of provocative religious and sexual imagery in her work – wore a black Sex hoodie that showed the religious leader wearing robes with the word Madonna on them. .

The head of the Catholic Church also sported a series of flaming wings in the hoodie’s artwork – with Madge giving the middle finger as she modeled the design.

The glamorous post was a tongue-in-cheek reference to Madonna’s iconic quote: “I would like the Pope to wear my T-shirt.”

Designers Abel Cepeda Ljoka and Will Kowall told the story Page six the creation was inspired by Madge’s iconic quote, adding: ‘We used red thread inspired by the red thread of Kabbalah to protect the wearer’s energy.’

Oh boy: Madonna poked fun at Pope Francis on Tuesday when she donned a controversial custom-made hoodie featuring the spiritual leader

Shoutout: The pop icon, 65, who has clashed with the Vatican for decades – wore a hoodie that showed the religious leader wearing robes emblazoned with the word Madonna (the Pope is pictured in October 2023)

The star has been fighting for years for a conversation with the Pope.

In 2022, Madonna tweeted: ‘Hi @Pontifex Francis – I’m a good Catholic. I swear! I mean, I don’t swear! It’s been a few decades since my last confession.

‘Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I have been ex-communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair. Kind regards, Madonna.’

In 2019, the star told Andrew Denton: that she would like to meet with the head of the Catholic Church in the Vatican to discuss what Jesus thought about women’s rights.

If given the chance to speak to the Pope, Madonna said she would ask, “Let’s talk about Jesus’ position on women.” Let’s talk about it.’

“What do you really think he thought about women? And don’t you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what she does with her body?’

The singer was optimistic that the meeting would actually happen, adding, “One day he might invite me.” I think this one might… I think he would be open to having a conversation with me.”

In 2015, the star joked that the Pope was “stalking” her after he was in New York at the same time as one of her concerts.

She said: ‘Rules are for fools. That’s why I love the new Pope. He seems very open-minded.”

Wow: The head of the Catholic Church also sported a set of flaming wings in the hoodie’s artwork – with Madge giving the middle finger as she modeled the design

Controversial: The star sparked outrage when she was tied to a giant cross and wore a crown of thorns during her 2006 Confessions World Tour (pictured during a performance in London)

It was just one of many comments about Francis during a concert that featured plenty of religious imagery, including female performers wearing the habits of nuns — and little else — pole dancing on crosses.

“The Pope is stalking me,” she said, noting that she had recently performed in New York, where Francis was. “Either he’s a copycat, or he’s secretly in love with me.”

After climbing onto a table in a form-fitting, glittering dress, the agent provocateur said: “I made it.” Can the Pope do that?’

And then: ‘I have been excommunicated from the Catholic Church three times. It shows that the Vatican really cares,” she joked.

“Since Popey-wopey is on his way here, I want to dedicate this song to him,” she said before launching into a heartfelt version of “La Vie en Rose.”

After her concert, Madonna took to social media to discuss the Pope’s upcoming visit, once again complimenting the figure.

‘Shhhhhhh……………..the Pope is near me! I hope he pays me a visit! He seems very open-minded. he’s a (heart emoji) ️#rebelheart 2,” she wrote.

Speaking: In 2019, the star told Andrew Denton that she would be interested in speaking to the head of the Catholic Church at the Vatican to discuss what Jesus thought about women’s rights

Madonna, raised Roman Catholic in Michigan, has a long history of conflict with the Vatican.

Her 1989 video for Like A Prayer featured images that outraged religious leaders, including stigmata and burning crosses.

Her groundbreaking 1990 ‘Blond Ambition’ tour included simulated masturbation and brought condemnation from the Vatican.

And during her 2006 Confessions tour, she staged a mock crucifixion just miles from the Vatican.

Madonna is preparing for her first tour in three years after a health problem this summer left her in hospital.

The tour kicks off in London on October 14, with the star playing three more dates on October 15, 17 and 18 at the 02 Arena.

Earlier last month, People claimed that the mother of six was very excited to hit the road to perform her new songs.

‘Last Monday she returned to rehearsals. She is so happy to be back on stage and feels strong,” the source said.

“She is working closely with her long-time collaborators, Jamie King and Stuart Price, to put the finishing touches to the show,” the source says, adding that the series of shows is the icon’s “most ambitious tour yet”.

After London, the star will make stops in Copenhagen, Barcelona, ​​Paris, Milan and more.

Madonna first announced the Celebration Tour in January.