US Century Bank Review 2023

The bottom line: You may like US Century bank if you live in South Florida and want to use a Hispanic American-owned bank. The free checking account is probably the bank’s strongest product. But if you’d like to earn a competitive CD rate, the best CD rates are at online banks.

US Century Bank Review: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings3.5Checking3.75CD4Money market account3.5Trustworthiness5Total4

US Century Bank Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Hispanic American-owned bank

Free checking account

Only available in South FloridaLow savings interest rateCharges monthly/quarterly service fees on some accounts

About US Century Bank

US Century Bank is a Hispanic American-owned bank in Florida. It has 11 branches in Miami, Miami Lakes, Hialeah, Coral Gables, Aventura, and Hollywood. There are also free ATMs in the US Century Bank, CUHere, NYCE, SUM, Mastercard, and Pulse networks.

Branches are open Monday through Thursday from 9 to 4 p.m. ET, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

The US Century Bank mobile app has 3.0 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Your deposits are FDIC-insured for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for joint accounts.

The Role of Hispanic American-Led Financial Institutions

Hispanic American-owned financial institutions are integral to providing products and services to underserved communities. These institutions also help address banking gaps among Hispanic American communities.

US Century Bank participates and donates at community and school events.

Is US Century Bank Trustworthy?

US Century Bank doesn’t have any recent public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau gives US Century Bank an A+ rating. A great BBB score signifies that a company responds effectively to customer complaints, advertises honestly, and is transparent about business practices.

A strong BBB grade doesn’t guarantee you’ll have a smooth relationship with a bank, though. You may still want to ask friends and family about their experiences with US Century Bank, or read online customer reviews.

US Century Bank FAQs

Is US Century Bank legit?

Yes, US Century Bank is a Member FDIC bank. Federal insurance keeps up to $250,000 per depositor, per category safe even if a bank fails.

How big is US Century Bank?

US Century Bank is a local financial institution with less than a dozen branches in South Florida.

Is US Century Bank a good bank?

US Century Bank might be a good option if you value banking locally with a Hispanic American-owned financial institution. It also has a free checking account.

US Century Bank Account Reviews

US Century Bank Personal Savings Account

Many banks charge a monthly service fee on savings accounts, but the US Century Bank Personal Savings Account only has a US Century Bank Personal Savings Account – Fees Display. If you maintain a US Century Bank Personal Savings Account daily balance, you will waive the quarterly fee. However, you would earn a much higher interest rate with the best high-yield savings accounts at online banks than with US Century Bank.

US Century Bank Personal Checking Account

The US Century Bank Personal Checking Account doesn’t charge any monthly or quarterly service fees. Keep an eye out for ATM fees if you don’t live near a machine in US Century’s free network, though.

US Century Bank CD

The US Century Bank Certificate of Deposit pays average CD rates for most terms and has low early withdrawal penalties.

US Century Bank Gold Personal Money Market Account

You might like the US Century Bank Gold Personal Money Market Account if you can keep US Century Bank Gold Personal Money Market Account in your account, because then you’ll waive the US Century Bank Gold Personal Money Market Account – Fees Display. The account includes a debit card and paper checks, so it could be a good place to store your emergency fund and access your savings quickly if necessary.

How US Century Bank Compares

US Century Bank vs. Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank may be a more convenient option than US Century Bank because it has more locations in Florida.

But US Century Bank might be more appealing if you’re looking for checking account. The US Century Bank Personal Checking Account – Product Name Only is a straightforward account that has US Century Bank Personal Checking Account – Fees Display. Meanwhile, the Ocean Bank Personal Checking Account – Product Name Only has a Ocean Bank Personal Checking Account – Fees Display you’ll need to enroll in online bank statements or maintain a certain average account balance to waive the fee.

US Century Bank vs. Popular Bank

Popular Bank may be a better option if you’d like to bank with a financial institution that has a rewards program. With the Popular Bank Rewards program, you can get perks like waived ATM fees, waived monthly fees, and higher rates on certain accounts.

If you’d like to open a CD, your preference between the two banks will likely hinge on minor preferences between bank accounts. With Popular Bank, you’ll be able to get a competitive CD rate through a promotional CD. However, US Century Bank has low early withdrawal penalties.

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed US Century Bank

For our US Century Bank review, we rated bank products and services using our bank account methodology.

At Personal Finance Insider, we rate bank accounts on a scale from zero to five stars. We review different features for distinct types of bank accounts. For example, we’ll look at early withdrawal penalties and CD variety specifically for CDs. Meanwhile, for checking accounts, we’ll factor in the ATM network size and fees, as well as its overdraft protection options.

We’ll also usually examine minimum opening deposits, monthly service fees, customer support availability, and mobile app ratings for all types of bank accounts.

