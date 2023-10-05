Former Hairdresser, 32, Transitions to Crime Scene Cleaning and Unveils the Harsh Realities of Her Challenging Career: From Unearthing Body Parts to Accidental Slips on Biohazardous Substances

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A crime scene cleaner has revealed what it really means to clean up after a murder – from finding body parts to leaking human fluids.

Clícia Mulet, based in Brazil, has been working in the field since 2019 after leaving her job as a hairdresser.

The 32-year-old joined the company her father also worked for and immediately found herself there.

But Clícia soon realized how difficult some of these cases can be – with one of her first cleanups including a space where a man was found five days after his death.

Brazil-based Clícia Mulet (pictured) has worked as a crime scene cleaner since 2019 after leaving her job as a hairdresser.

“The person died at the top of a ladder. I was cleaning the steps when I suddenly found a piece of his foot standing there,” she recalled.

“It was scary because there was only skin left and it was dark in color from the decomposition process of the body.”

“The worst part was that the steps were so slippery from the body fluids and blood that I was very afraid of falling down the stairs.”

Another example is that of Clícia who discovered the body of a woman in a hotel as part of a drug trafficking scheme gone wrong.

“It was actually in a hotel and a lady who was leaving the country to carry drugs in her body, but this little bag of drugs exploded,” she said.

“She died in her room and her body was only found after three days.

“It was (a) very shocking case, it felt like this place was haunted because there had been other deaths in the same building.”

Another shocking cleaning job that Clícia and a team of cleaners tackled was that of an abandoned house.

“The most difficult are when the stains are above the wooden floor(s). There’s no way to clean it if it’s soaked and strained, so I have to remove all the contaminated bits,” she said.

“One of the most memorable jobs was when we were cleaning out an abandoned house,” she said.

“Two drug addicts had settled there. But time passed and they fought, it didn’t end well and one of the guys ended up choking the other.

“His body was not found for two weeks. However, the house was so dark when we went to clean it because there was no power, it made it much (scarier).

Clícia was also tasked with cleaning the house of a man who had been living alone with his unknown body for days.

“He was very sick and couldn’t stand, so he had to defecate and urinate in soda bottles and he slept on a very dirty mattress,” she recalled.

“The place was infested with cockroaches and very dangerous insects like spiders.

“The neighbors told us he had a habit of asking for food and when we were cleaning the apartment we found the fridge was full of very smelly and rotten old food.”

Clícia and her team have specialized cleaning products, some of which are specifically for blood and other bodily fluids.

She will investigate the scene when she arrives, checking to see if blood has been “splattered on multiple sides”, including under the floorboards or on the ceiling.

The cleaner should also keep an eye out for any other evidence of crime, such as hidden guns or knives.

“I also check how many days decomposition has occurred, because the longer the body stays inside a house or apartment, the worse the smell and the biological risk of contracting certain bacterial infections” , she explained.

“When we finish cleaning the place, we also have to deodorize it, because everything in the scene has pores and some of them absorb all the bad smells.

“We consider all blood to be contaminated with biological risk, because we do not know if the deceased suffered from any diseases, so we have to consider that it could be HIV, hepatitis and especially all kinds of bacteria which can resist decomposition longer. fluids.

“And if the fluids are dried, we must still protect ourselves against airborne pathogens by using one or more masks with carbon filters, goggles and the necessary PPE (personal protective equipment).”

However, despite the shocking scenes and horrible cases, Clícia wouldn’t change her job for anything.

“We are emotionally prepared for this kind of work, we understand that these events are part of human problems,” she confessed.

“In general, people are surprised because no one wants to do this kind of work,” she admitted.

“Some are proud of us and others are disgusted.

"But because I am also a human, I have strong empathy for others who are suffering with their loved ones that they have just lost and always will."

“But because I am also a human, I have strong empathy for others who are suffering with their loved ones that they have just lost and always will.”