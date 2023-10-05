Lidia Thorpe Threatened by Neo-Nazi, Who Desecrates Aboriginal Flag in Shocking Video

Neo-Nazi Releases Video Threatening Lidia Thorpe

He makes racist remarks and burns the Aboriginal flag

The disturbing clip is the subject of a police investigation

A disturbing video has been released showing a neo-Nazi threatening Lidia Thorpe and burning the Aboriginal flag.

The clip released this week shows the man, dressed in black and wearing a balaclava, claiming to be from the neo-Nazi group Warriors for Convict Resistance.

Using a voice modulator, he read a statement on his phone endorsing “White Australia”, made racist comments about Aboriginal people and threatened Senator Thorpe.

He then burns the Aboriginal flag and performs a Nazi salute.

Senator Thorpe will make a statement on the video in Parliament on Thursday.

The Australian Federal Police were made aware of the video on Tuesday when it was posted on social media site X.

It has since been deleted and the account that posted it has been deactivated, but the AFP continues to investigate the matter.

“Reports of harassment, nuisance, offensive and threatening communications against parliamentarians/electoral offices have increased over the last two years, including via social networks,” a spokesperson told AFP. word.

“Threats of harm or violence against senior Australian officials constitute criminal offenses and will be fully investigated by the AFP.”

Federal government MPs denounced this vile clip.

Government Services Minister Bill Shorten called him “cowardly and disgusting” during an appearance on Nine’s Today Show on Thursday.

“I don’t know what’s going on with these Nazi man-babies,” he said.

“Wear a hood so no one can see you.” They think they’re so tough.

He later added: “I wish this guy would take off his hood so people could see what kind of prankster he is.”

“The guy doesn’t even remember his lines, he has to read them on a phone.”

Home Secretary Clare O’Neil also spoke.

“This video is threatening, disgusting and deliberately targets her to prevent her from expressing her views,” she said on the show.

“I have many political differences with Senator Lidia Thorpe, but no one in our country deserves to be treated this way, and certainly not anyone living in this country.”

“We can’t live in a strong democracy like Australia for someone to be treated this way.

“This is appalling and disgusting and the Australian Government will do everything possible to support Senator Lidia Thorpe through what must be an absolutely terrifying experience.”

A similar video created by the same neo-Nazi group in February 2022 used racist slurs against the leader of the Blak Sovereign Movement and showed the Aboriginal flag being burned.

The Albanian government announced a law banning the public display or sale of Nazi symbols earlier this year.

Victoria passed a law banning the public display of the Nazi swastika in May last year.

It is a criminal offense for anyone to intentionally display the Nazi symbol in public, and anyone who does so will face penalties of up to nearly $22,000, 12 months in prison, or both.

People will only be charged if they fail to comply with a police directive to remove the symbol.