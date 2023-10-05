Introducing Australia’s New Dollar Coins: King Charles III’s Face Revealed on the Reverse Side

First one-dollar coin bearing the image of King Charles revealed

Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh posted a photo

Coins will enter circulation before Christmas

The first Australian dollar coins depicting the face of King Charles III have been unveiled by the government.

Deputy Treasurer Andrew Leigh released a photo Thursday showing what the king’s face will look like on the dollar coins.

The coins will enter circulation before Christmas.

The Royal Australian Mint begins production of coins bearing the image of King Charles III.

Mr Leigh confirmed the news last week.

“I want to make sure we produce a large number of these new coins because I know that for the vast majority of Australians this will be the first time they have held a coin that features a king rather than a king. ‘A queen. that,’ he told ABC Canberra.

The Labor Minister described it as a “great moment” for the country.

Coins bearing Elizabeth’s image will still be in circulation and considered legal tender.

Mr Leigh added that the Royal Australian Mint will continue to “use its dies bearing the Queen’s likeness until the end of their natural life”.

“And then they will just replace the dies with the effigy of the king, and so they are used to doing that,” he said.

The only difference between the Charles and Elizabeth plays is that Charles will face the opposite direction from his mother.

As Elizabeth faces her coins, Charles looks left.

Elizabeth’s likeness appears on Australian coins and the five dollar note.

She is the only monarch to appear on coins after Australia switched from pounds sterling to dollars and cents in 1966.

Charles will only feature on coins as Australia prepares to issue a new five-dollar note with an indigenous design in coming years.

Charles became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8 last year.