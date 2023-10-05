Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    Ex-Pence Chief of Staff Tells CNN: Gaetz in D.C. for ‘Teenage Interns’

    Marc Short, former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff and former chief of staff for the House Republican Caucus, accused Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday of having ulterior motives while presenting himself as a fiscally conservative legislator.

    “The people who were masquerading as fiscal conservatives really, really aren’t,” Short said on CNN’s The Lead, the day after Gaetz orchestrated the removal of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House.

    “Matt Gaetz, to say he came here as a fiscal crusader—it’s more likely he came here for the teenage interns on Capitol Hill, to be honest.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

