3 Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia

An investigation is in progress after three police officers were shot in Philadelphia during Wednesday night.

The scene is in the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue, in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

According to WPVI, one officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, another was struck in the arm, and the third officer was shot in the hand. All three officers are reported to be in stable condition.

It has been confirmed that one suspect involved in the incident has been fatally injured.

Additional information regarding the shooting is unknown.

