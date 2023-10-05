Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    News

    GOP Colleague Shares Wild Matt Gaetz Rumors Floating Around Congress

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , , ,
    GOP Colleague Shares Wild Matt Gaetz Rumors Floating Around Congress

    CNN

    Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), displeased with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leading the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, dished some gossip about the Florida congressman to CNN on Wednesday.

    Mullin began by complaining to congressional reporter Manu Raju that after the allegation that Gaetz had had sex with a 17-year-old girl became known in early 2021, “the media didn’t give [him] the time of day.”

    That allegation, which Gaetz has denied, spurred an investigation by the Department of Justice, which in February opted not to file charges. A House Ethics Committee investigation into that matter, as well as illicit drug use and bribery, among other things, is ongoing.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    2023 on track to be hottest year on record

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Britain warns of Russian attacks on Black Sea cargo ships

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Selena Gomez Opens Up About Embracing Her Struggles, Including Bipolar Disorder, and Expresses Pride in Her Authenticity Following a Glamorous Appearance in Paris

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    2023 on track to be hottest year on record

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Britain warns of Russian attacks on Black Sea cargo ships

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Selena Gomez Opens Up About Embracing Her Struggles, Including Bipolar Disorder, and Expresses Pride in Her Authenticity Following a Glamorous Appearance in Paris

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    SAG-AFTRA Negotiations to Continue Friday, Next Week

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy