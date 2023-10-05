GOP Colleague Shares Wild Matt Gaetz Rumors Floating Around Congress

CNN

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), displeased with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) leading the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, dished some gossip about the Florida congressman to CNN on Wednesday.

Mullin began by complaining to congressional reporter Manu Raju that after the allegation that Gaetz had had sex with a 17-year-old girl became known in early 2021, “the media didn’t give [him] the time of day.”

That allegation, which Gaetz has denied, spurred an investigation by the Department of Justice, which in February opted not to file charges. A House Ethics Committee investigation into that matter, as well as illicit drug use and bribery, among other things, is ongoing.

