Selena Gomez Opens Up About Embracing Her Struggles, Including Bipolar Disorder, and Expresses Pride in Her Authenticity Following a Glamorous Appearance in Paris

Selena Gomez has learned to ‘appreciate’ her personal struggles.

The 31-year-old pop star – who performed a busty show in Paris last week – revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder before opening up about her mental health in the 2022 documentary My Mind and Me.

And she realized that as she gets older, she no longer feels ‘held back’ by anything.

‘I have to say that turning thirty was a good moment for me. “I’m 31 now and I really feel like the older I’ve gotten, the more I really appreciate the problems I’ve had,” she shared. People.

“And I don’t necessarily feel like I’m being held back by anything.”

“I just feel like I’ve been honest with the world, I’ve been honest with myself, I’ve challenged myself and I just want to be the best version of myself,” said the stunner who runs the beauty company Rare.

The Single Soon hitmaker – who shot to fame in her early teens when she was cast in the lead role of Alex Russo in Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place – then assured fans that she now “feels really happy” after all this time. . ‘in itself.

This is especially after retailer Sephora agreed to donate 100 percent of sales from its Rare Beauty brand to its Rare Impact fund in honor of World Mental Health Day.

She said: ‘I’ve done so many cool things in my life, but there’s never been a moment like this. I am so grateful.

“I actually feel the same way about my upcoming gala, and to know that my partner Sephora is actually supporting my mission in mental health is so incredible.

“I know it seems easy, but I promise you it’s been years of constant back and forth in my head, and now I’m just really happy, and I think it shows, and I feel it I’m really honored.’

Free to be myself: She added, “And I don’t necessarily feel like I’m being held back by anything.” The star showed off her chest in Paris last week

Go ahead, Gomez: And she wore black kinky boots in her hotel

Polka dot fun: Gomez will be seen on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a post.

‘On this World Mental Health Day, October 10, @sephora will donate 100% of @rarebeauty’s sales to the Rare Impact Fund for 24 hours!

“I founded The Rare Impact Fund as part of our commitment to providing mental health resources and support to young people around the world.

“Since 2020, the Rare Impact Fund has expanded globally and provided resources to 25 grantees.

‘Join me on October 10 at Rare Beauty at Sephora, online or in store. Together we can #MakeARarelmpact.”

Good news: her show Only Murders In The Building, starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, has been picked up for a fourth season

And she also told People that she’s proud of how well her company Rare is doing.

“It’s incredibly humiliating,” she began.

“It really takes you outside of yourself when you listen to someone else’s story and someone else’s struggles.

“I think I’ve felt (less) alone working on this company, and now I hope people can have the same access I had.”