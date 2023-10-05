Stephen Colbert Is Gleefully Watching Matt Gaetz Tank the GOP

CBS

If the Republican party were a horror movie, the call would be coming from inside the House.

Just hours after leading the charge to implode his own party by ushering in Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ouster, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) seemed to be reveling in the bedlam he created. But Stephen Colbert was happy to see that the “Florida Republican and Bob’s Big Boy who sells molly in the club bathroom” was in a “reflective mood.”

While speaking to the press on Wednesday, Gaetz laid out his interpretation of what is happening within the GOP at this very moment. “The stages of grief, I think, are in progress right now with some of my colleagues,” said Gaetz—smirky as ever. “I think there was a stage of denial, and I’ve certainly experienced a good amount of their anger. And now we appear to be headed toward bargaining.”

