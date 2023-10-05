Girl Scouts discontinues ‘highly sought-after’ new cookie flavor amidst viral resale craze fetching up to $200 per box

The Raspberry Rally started on February 27 and was only sold online

The Girl Scouts have confirmed they are discontinuing an “extremely popular” cookie flavor – just a year after sparking an online frenzy with its incredibly successful online-only launch.

This year, Girl Scout cookie season — which runs from January to April each year — took a bittersweet turn when the organization announced the release of a brand new flavor: Raspberry Rally.

The cookie had a raspberry filling with a chocolate coating, and unlike the Girl Scouts’ most popular cookies, the fruity treat, which launched on February 27, was only available for purchase online.

Within hours of launch, the cookie sold out at all official retailers – and soon after, the cookies began being resold at hugely inflated prices on an ‘unauthorized seller’s market’ on eBay.

While Girl Scout cookies previously cost $5 per pack, the Raspberry Rally cookies that popped up on eBay were selling for between $15 and $180 for 10 packs of the sweet treat, according to Today.

Even now, there’s a listing for Raspberry Rally cookies on the auction site – where a single box costs as much as $200.

At the time, the Girl Scouts organization denounced the unauthorized resale of its cookies and targeted sellers who had taken advantage of the cookies’ incredible popularity.

“If you buy these cookies at a huge price, you could and should instead use that money to support girls by purchasing other varieties or supporting the program in other ways,” a spokesperson told Today.

The organization also advised customers to use their money to support the program, which would directly benefit the participants involved, rather than continuing to buy cookies at a “huge price.”

Now, just six months later, the organization has announced that the viral flavor will not return – although it stopped short of blaming the resale scandal for its decision.

“While the Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a break this season to prioritize delivering our classic varieties,” a Girls Scouts spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, an eBay spokesperson told Today that while the website encourages its users to “support” their local Girl Scout troops, the resale of the cookies did not violate policy and therefore was unable to support listings for Raspberry Rally to remove.

“EBay’s purpose is to connect people and build communities to create economic opportunity for all,” the website said in a statement.

“We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of the hard-working local Girl Scouts and encourage cookie seekers to support their local Girl Scouts as well. However, selling Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policy.

The intention behind selling the new cookie exclusively online was to teach business skills to the young girls in the program.

The upcoming Girl Scout cookie season will take place from January to April.

In recent years, a new cookie has been announced annually.

Due to inflation, the brand’s cookies will sell for $5 to $6 per box this season.

Other cookie flavors include caramel chocolate chips, lemonades, peanut butter patties and more.

Despite the reselling fiasco, cookies will once again be sold both in person and online.

The Raspberry Rally cookie is not on the Girls Scouts website.