Exploring the Line: Is Paying for Sex Considered Cheating? Kyle and Jackie O Share Unexpected Perspectives while Seeking an Answer

Is paying for sex considered cheating?

KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show team attempted to answer the tough question on Wednesday and came up with a number of surprising answers.

In a clip shared by the show, a man asked people on the streets of Tokyo if visiting a prostitute was cheating.

All four women explained that they didn’t think paying for sex was cheating, which host Kyle Sandilands and presenter Brooklyn Ross agreed with.

“I don’t agree with that at all,” Jackie replied.

‘Why not?’ » asked Kyle.

“It’s cheating,” Jackie said flatly.

Brooklyn said it was “just sex” so it didn’t count as cheating.

“It’s usually not about you, the woman,” Kyle said. “It makes you think ‘yeah, I still have it’,” he added.

Jackie asked about kissing, touching and being intimate, which she said was cheating.

“If your husband cheats on you, it’s like you take it as a personal attack on you. Like you’re not good enough, but you know, that’s bullshit,” Brooklyn said.

“(Men or the paying partner) are just horny? ” he added.

A number of fans of the show attacked Kyle and Brooklyn, asking if they would be happy if their partners visited a brothel.

The segment was in response to a man asking women, presumably in Tokyo, if they thought “paying for sex” was cheating. All four people interviewed said no.

Listeners seemed to favor Jackie’s stance on cheating, calling out Kyle and Brooklyn on how they would feel if their partners visited a brothel.

“So Kyle and Brooklyn would be fine if their partners did this at this time,” one woman asked.

‘100% cheating. Any kind of sexual interaction, whether physical or even verbal (online, texting, etc.), is cheating,” another wrote.

“It’s cheating any way you touch or intend another person if you’re in a relationship it’s cheating,” another added.

‘Yes. This is cheating. This is a personal attack. If a man is horny, he has the perfect person waiting for him at home,” added another.