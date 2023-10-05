Cops Plead for Help Identifying Persons of Interest in Morgan State Shooting

Baltimore Police Department

Police on Wednesday released CCTV footage asking the public for help identifying persons of interest in a Tuesday night shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people.

“Detectives need your help identifying these individuals seen in the area,” a YouTube video by Baltimore Police said Wednesday night, showing a group of people walking together. Three are wearing black, and at least two are wearing hoodies, but their faces cannot clearly be seen.

The video came hours after police provided more answers surrounding Tuesday night’s event, which sparked a rapid police response and a shelter-in-place order.

