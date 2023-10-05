Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Cops Plead for Help Identifying Persons of Interest in Morgan State Shooting

    Baltimore Police Department

    Police on Wednesday released CCTV footage asking the public for help identifying persons of interest in a Tuesday night shooting at Morgan State University that injured five people.

    “Detectives need your help identifying these individuals seen in the area,” a YouTube video by Baltimore Police said Wednesday night, showing a group of people walking together. Three are wearing black, and at least two are wearing hoodies, but their faces cannot clearly be seen.

    The video came hours after police provided more answers surrounding Tuesday night’s event, which sparked a rapid police response and a shelter-in-place order.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

