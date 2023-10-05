Mitch McConnell says House Republicans should get rid of the motion to vacate because it ‘makes the Speaker’s job impossible’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell advised House Republicans on Wednesday to remove the rule that allowed Kevin McCarthy to be ousted from his role.

Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell on Wednesday called for the motion to vacate House rule to be scrapped.McConnell said the provision made the House Speaker’s role “impossible.”The rule’s current form allows a single member of the House to force a vote on the Speaker.

Senate Minority Mitch McConnell on Wednesday called for House Republicans to ditch the rule that allowed for Kevin McCarthy’s ouster.

Speaking to reporters the day after McCarthy lost the position, McConnell said he thinks the motion to vacate makes the Speaker’s job “impossible.”

“I have no advice to give House Republicans except one: I hope whoever the next Speaker is, gets rid of the motion to vacate,” he said.

“I think it makes the Speaker’s job impossible, and the American people expect us to have a functioning government,” McConnell added.

He praised McCarthy’s nine-month tenure presiding over the lower chamber, saying they shared a “great personal relationship” and that his GOP colleague “has much to be proud of.”

McCarthy was booted from the Office of the Speaker after the House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to vacate his role in a 216-210 vote.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida initiated the vote by introducing a motion to vacate, through which a member of the House can force a chamber-wide referendum on the Speakership.

A House majority was previously required to support the motion, but McCarthy — as part of negotiations to secure his Speakership in January — agreed to let the rule be changed so only one member was needed to call for the vote.

Eight Republicans, including Gaetz, voted to eject McCarthy.

McCarthy was the fourth Republican to hold the Speakership during McConnell’s 16 years as the GOP senate leader.

McConnell was joined by other Republican leaders in criticizing the conditions of the motion to vacate.

The Republican Main Street Caucus, which consists of around 70 moderate GOP congressional leaders, said it would only accept a Speaker replacement candidate if he or she laid out how “what happened on Tuesday will never happen again.”

“The ability for one person to vacate the Speaker of the House will keep a chokehold on this body through 2024,” the group wrote in a statement. “Personal politics should never again be used to trump the will of 96% of House Conservatives.”

Read the original article on Business Insider