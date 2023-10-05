Jane Seymour, 72, says she’s ‘never been happier’ as she goes Instagram official with guitarist John Zambetti

The 72-year-old actress posted a photo of the couple on her Instagram on Sunday

Zambetti has been performing with the band The Malibooz for decades

Seymour has been married four times in the past: to Michael Attenborough between 1971 and 1973; Geoffrey Planer between 1977 and 1978; David Flynn, from 1981 to 1992; and James Keach from 1993 to 2015

Jane Seymour said she has “never been happier” as she confirmed her romance with guitarist John Zambetti on Instagram on Sunday.

The 72-year-old actress captioned an image of the pair: “I’ve never been happier” with a laughing heart emoji as she posed with the musician in front of an infinity pool and long dining table.

The English beauty was dressed in an iridescent gold dress with a dark gray textured cardigan and gold block heel sandals.

She smiled as she wore her light brown hair in a pony next to her new boyfriend, who has been performing with the band The Malibooz for decades.

Zambetti – a singer/songwriter who also plays bass and keyboards – was dressed in a navy blazer with black jeans and black boots.

The Dr. Medicine Woman star Quinn received many kind words from friends and Hollywood colleagues in response to the post, including Lindsay Lohan, who posted a heart eyes emoji.

“It’s great to see you, so glad John is a really nice guy,” said actor Joe Lando. “Good for you, Miss Jane.”

Linda Thompson, Caitlyn Jenner’s ex-wife and Brody Jenner’s mother, said: ‘Beautiful couple! And you so richly deserve every happiness! Love you!!’

A user from Germany told the Live and Let Die actress: ‘Your dress is beautiful, just like your new partner. He looks handsome and looks like just the man you need.”

Another said: ‘What a beautiful couple!!! Your smile says it all!! I wish you both the best.”

The Somewhere in Time actress’s most recent romance prior to musician was with film producer David Green, as they were together for almost a decade.

Seymour told The times in April, Green, 74, had proposed to her in the past, but she felt exchanging vows with him “would be the most horrible thing in the world” in terms of the dynamics of their relationship.

She added, “I just said I would never put a song in his name.”

Zambetti posted a photo with the actress as they attended a U2 show in Las Vegas this weekend

A user on the post asked her what became of her relationship with Green, to which she replied, “We decided we were better as friends.”

She told The Times that despite the divorces, she remained “very, very close to every man I was married to and every man I ever dated.”

‘Every time I see someone I’ve been in a relationship with, even for a short time, I feel close to them. See, I think it’s hard to be with someone who’s famous and on the red carpet.”

Speak with People in 2012, Seymour said that the most important lesson she took from her marriage was to “let go” of painful things and “try to find a way to communicate and keep the good in the relationship.”

An insider said People about the new romance: ‘Jane has never been happier and lately she is just beaming. John’s love of fun and adventure matches Jane’s and it was so beautiful to see them grow closer.”