How to watch Cricket World Cup live streams: England vs New Zealand is free

Which country will rein supreme in the 2023 Cricket World Cup? Tune in and find out yourself.

The 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is upon us, and cricket fans around the globe are gearing up for a tournament that promises unforgettable runs and close innings. The first at-bat starts today with a hot matchup between England and New Zealand. You can use free Cricket World Cup live streams to tune into several games. There are also plenty of affordable subscriptions that’ll get you access to every game. You can access these Cricket live streams from other countries with a bit of digital maneuvering, and we’ll show you how below.

Hosted by India from October 5 to November 19, this year’s edition is the 13th and features the best men’s teams in One Day International (ODI) cricket. England is back this year after winning its first title at 2019’s World Cup on its home turf. The tournament also features dominant five-time winner Australia, which looked to take another victory over England in The Ashes earlier this year before rain delays forced a draw. Other participating countries include India (2-time winners), Pakistan (1), Sri Lanka (1), Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

If you don’t have a proper watch option in your country, we’ll show you how to watch Cricket World Cup live streams for free using a VPN. Short for virtual private network, these handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing, so you can hop onto one of the all-inclusive streaming sources listed below.

2023 Cricket World Cup live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)UK: Sky Sports Cricket via Now TV (£34.99 £21.99 monthly)Australia: 9Now (select matches free) | Foxtel via Kayo Sports (AUD$25 monthly)USA: ESPN Plus ($5.99)When: October 5 – November 19Next games :

Today: New Zealand vs. England, 4:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEDTFriday, October 6 — Pakistan vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEDTSaturday, October 7 — Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan 1:00 a.m. EDT / 6 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDTSaturday, October 7 — South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEDTSunday, October 8 — India vs. Australia 4:30 a.m. EDT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. AEDT

Where to watch Cricket World Cup live streams free from anywhere

Australia is one of the only countries with a free Cricket World Cup live stream, courtesy of streaming service 9Now (some will be on sister channel 9Gem; check full TV guide listings here).

You won’t find every scheduled Cricket World Cup match there, but you can be sure all of the matches that Australia’s playing will air, and there are a handful more outside that bunch, including both semi-finals and the final match. Here’s a complete list of free matches you can view at 9Now:

DateMatchOct. 5England vs. New ZealandOct. 8Australia vs. IndiaOct. 12Australia vs. South AfricaOct. 14India vs. PakistanOct. 16Australia vs. Sri LankaOct. 20Australia vs. PakistanOct. 21England vs. South AfricaOct. 22India vs. New ZealandOct. 25Australia vs. NetherlandsOct. 28Australia vs. New ZealandOct. 29India vs. EnglandNov. 4Australia vs. EnglandNov. 5India vs. South AfricaNov. 7Australia vs. AfghanistanNov. 11Australia vs. BangladeshNov. 15Semi-Final 1Nov. 16Semi-Final 2Nov. 19Final

Normally, 9Now requires you to be an Australian resident, but you can use a VPN to circumvent the block and sign up for a free account to access the streaming service. A VPN virtually changes your devices’ location, so apps and websites think you’re connecting from servers within those countries.

In the case of the Cricket World Cup, you can connect through an Australian server, and 9Now will let you in with no fuss after creating a free email login.

You can also use VPNs to sign up for cheap streaming services such as ESPN Plus in the United States, which will show all Cricket World Cup games starting at $5.99 monthly.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer right now on the best VPN we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams.

If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to learn more about the product? Take a look at our ExpressVPN review.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to an Australian or US location.Go to: 9Now (Australia) or ESPN Plus (USA).Sign in or create a free login and watch the matches on 9Now or;Sign up for ESPN Plus (requires local postcode and payment method).Watch the Cricket World Cup.When: October 5 – November 19

How to watch the Cricket World Cup in the UK

Sky Sports Cricket is your destination to watch Cricket World Cup games in the UK. You can get a standalone Sky Sports streaming subscription through Now TV, which costs £21 per month for a limited time (normally £34.99) and includes access to all 11 Sky Sports channels. If you just want the big games, you might be better off using the free options in Australia, as mentioned earlier.

How to watch Cricket World Cup in Australia

You have some nice options for watching Cricket World Cup games in Australia. You can tune into all Australian national team games, the final, semi-final, and select matches between other teams for free using the 9Now streaming service. Foxtel will also show the full tournament, which you can get by signing up for Kayo Sports (AUD$25).

How to watch the Cricket World Cup in USA

ESPN Plus will show all the Cricket World Cup matches for US viewers. This streaming service starts at just $5.99 per month and gives you access to premium on-demand sports content and other live events.

Cricket World Cup schedule

Below is a full schedule of upcoming Cricket World Cup games that will run through the November 19 final. All times below are in US Eastern.

October 2023

Thursday, October 5 — England vs. New Zealand 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 6 — Pakistan vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 7 — Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 7 — South Africa vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 8 — India vs. Australia 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 9 — New Zealand vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 10 — England vs. Bangladesh 1:00 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 10 — Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, October 11 — India vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, October 12 — Australia vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 13 — New Zealand vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 14 — India vs. Pakistan 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 15 — England vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 16 — Australia vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 17 — South Africa vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, October 18 — New Zealand vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, October 19 — India vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 20 — Australia vs. Pakistan 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 21 — Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 21 — England vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 22 — India vs. New Zealand 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 23 — Pakistan vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 24 — South Africa vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, October 25 — Australia vs. Netherlands 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, October 26 — England vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, October 27 — Pakistan vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 28 — Australia vs. New Zealand 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, October 28 — Netherlands vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, October 29 — India vs. England 4:30 a.m. EDTMonday, October 30 — Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, October 31 — Pakistan vs. Bangladesh 4:30 a.m. EDT

November 2023

Wednesday, November 1 — New Zealand vs. South Africa 4:30 a.m. EDTThursday, November 2 — India vs. Sri Lanka 4:30 a.m. EDTFriday, November 3 — Netherlands vs. Afghanistan 4:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 4 — New Zealand vs. Pakistan 1:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 4 — England vs. Australia 4:30 a.m. EDTSunday, November 5 — India vs. South Africa 3:30 a.m. EDTMonday, November 6 — Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka 3:30 a.m. EDTTuesday, November 7 — Australia vs. Afghanistan 3:30 a.m. EDTWednesday, November 8 — England vs. Netherlands 3:30 a.m. EDTThursday, November 9 — New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka 3:30 a.m. EDTFriday, November 10 — South Africa vs. Afghanistan 3:30 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 11 — Australia vs. Bangladesh 12:00 a.m. EDTSaturday, November 11 — England vs. Pakistan 3:30 a.m. EDTSunday, November 12 — India vs. Netherlands 3:30 a.m. EDT

Semi-Finals

Wednesday, November 15 — 1st Place vs. 4th Place 3:30 a.m. EDTThursday, November 16 — 2nd Place vs. 3rd Place 3:30 a.m. EDT

Final

Sunday, November 19 — Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs. Winner of Semi-Final 2 3:30 a.m. EDT

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

