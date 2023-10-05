Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli forces shoot two Palestinians near Tulkarm

    Oct 5, 2023

    NNA – Two Palestinian youths were Thursday injured by Israeli gunfire during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the village of Shufa, south of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.

    The Israeli occupation forces stormed Tulkarm camp at 5:00 A.M this morning, and were stationed in the Balawneh neighborhood.

    Confrontations then broke out between Palestinians and the occupation soldiers, who fired bullets, stun grenades, and poisonous gas at them.

    Local sources said that the occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the casualties. —-WAFA

