Nude Festival-Goer Caught Pleasuring Himself at Listen Out Event

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Party-goers at a music festival were left shocked after an attendee wearing nothing but shoes and a backpack masturbated in front of the stage.

Footage of the disturbing incident shared on Reddit this week shows the man among a packed crowd believed to be at the Listen Out music festival at Centennial Park in Sydney last Saturday as American rapper Ice Spice was set to perform .

Paying guests can be heard shouting insults at the naked man and telling him to leave, although he appears unconscious.

Some commenters on the Reddit post who claimed to have been in the same crowd as the man said that when he didn’t respond, some offended partygoers punched him, which even then didn’t matter. provoked a lot of reaction.

“A little later people started bashing him and people kept moving away because most just didn’t want to be touched by the guy and in the way,” one person said.

“He was pushed and shoved, but he kept shaking it, so a few guys hit him in the head,” said another.

“He didn’t even react, it was pretty crazy,” said a third.

The shocked crowd cleared the area around the man who allegedly masturbated in front of the stage before offended revelers dragged him away.

NSW Police confirmed a person taking part in Listen Out had been charged with willful and lewd exposure, but did not say it was the same man shown in the video.

Other people commenting on the video questioned whether the man had received help, pointing out that he could have been affected by drugs or alcohol.

“I’m not saying it’s your responsibility, or anyone else’s, because he could be dangerous, but the right thing to do here is to take this guy to a medical exam or get this guy checked out,” wrote a person.

The video coincides with two deaths at other Sydney festivals over the weekend and a woman’s claims she was subjected to an invasive strip search by police at a festival.

Brooke Hayden, 27, from western Sydney, claims she was subjected to a hands-on search after being spotted by sniffer dogs.

NSW Police are understood to be conducting a visual-only strip search and no substances were found on her.

NSW could follow the lead of other states and territories in trialling free pill testing sites, with Premier Chris Minns refusing to rule it out.

The festival was held last Saturday in Sydney and featured Skrillex and Ice Spice among the headliners.

Police patrol the Listen Out festival at Centennial Park in Sydney

Two men died after leaving a dance music festival at the Sydney Showground on Saturday, sparking fresh calls for an ACT-style drug testing regime to be rolled out.

Police on Tuesday charged a Melbourne man with supplying the drugs that killed one of the men, a 21-year-old who later died in hospital.

The charge was later withdrawn after the force admitted it “did not have the required authority from the DPP as required”.

Although the precise circumstances of the two deaths remain unclear, Minns said it was a “terrible situation” for the families who lost loved ones.

Introducing pill testing for festivals would not be a perfect solution and taking drugs like MDMA, or ecstasy, in hot conditions where people risked becoming seriously dehydrated was a “toxic and extremely dangerous mixture “, did he declare.

“Pill testing is not going to stop this from happening and I need to make sure that when decisions are made regarding the safety of the festival – which is our main concern – they are made with all the information available,” he said. -he declares.