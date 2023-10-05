Shock reaction to Delta Goodrem’s performance in her new movie Love is in the Air – as the film tops Netflix streaming chart

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Delta Goodrem recently returned to acting by starring in the recently released Netflix romantic comedy, Love is in the Air.

And fans have been quick to take to social media to praise Delta’s performance in the film, with many impressed by her fine acting skills.

‘I just saw it, what a beautiful film! “I’ve always loved her music, but seeing her play such an amazing role brought tears to my eyes,” said one fan.

‘What a cute movie. Delta, you hit this one out of the park! Definitely recommended,” a second person added.

‘Everyone should see Love is in the Air! It’s really cute,” a third person wrote, and another user said, “I really hope Delta makes more movies.”

Delta Goodrem (pictured) recently returned to acting by starring in the Netflix romantic comedy Love is in the Air, which was released last week

In the recently released romcom, Delta plays a seaplane pilot who juggles her work and personal life and falls in love with her co-star Joshua Sasse’s character.

Love is in the Air has quickly risen to the top of the Netflix streaming charts.

The romantic comedy has reached No. 1 in America, Canada and the overall global Netflix charts.

And fans have been quick to take to social media to admire Delta’s performance in the film, with many impressed by her fine acting skills. In the photo: Delta and her co-star Joshua Sasse

Delta posted on Instagram about the film’s success, saying she was “so happy” with the results.

Fans flooded the post with positive comments, including one who wrote: ‘Loved it!!! Nice to see you acting again. Congratulations honey.’

Delta’s fans went crazy on social media as they loved her latest film

The last film Delta appeared in was in 2018, a biographical film called Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted to You.

Her acting career started in 2002 when she played Nina Tucker in the Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Love is in the air for Delta in real life, too, as she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, guitarist Matthew Copley, last month.

It comes amid reports that Love is in the Air quickly rose to the top of the Netflix streaming charts