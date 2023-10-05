Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time

Topic

10:15

Inauguration of Dany Chamoun Sports Tournament, at the Literature and Sports Club, Kfarchima.

11:00

The National Bloc holds its annual conference in Al Khan al Maksoud, Taanayel.

Program of Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar#39;s visit to Nabatieh:

11:00

Visit to MP Nasser Jaber at his residence

11:30

Visit to Virgin Mary Church in Kfour

12:00

Visit to the old souk

13:00

Visit to the Miraculous Our Lady of Assumption Church

13:30

Press conference

14:00

Inauguration of the ministryrsquo;s office in Jbeil within the framework of the tourism administrative decentralization plan

14:30

Visit to Saint Antonio Monastery

15:00

A stop in Arnoun

16:00

Meeting with owners of tourist establishments

17:00

Visit to Qal#39;at al-Shaqif (Beaufort Castle)

17:00

Inauguration of the Free Patriotic Movement#39;s Jbeil office, in the presence of FPM Head, MP Gebran Bassil.

