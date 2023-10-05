Saturday, October 7, 2023

Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Oct 5, 2023 ,

    10:15

    Inauguration of Dany Chamoun Sports Tournament, at the Literature and Sports Club, Kfarchima.

    11:00

    The National Bloc holds its annual conference in Al Khan al Maksoud, Taanayel.

    Program of Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar#39;s visit to Nabatieh:

    11:00

    Visit to MP Nasser Jaber at his residence

    11:30

    Visit to Virgin Mary Church in Kfour

    12:00

    Visit to the old souk

    13:00

    Visit to the Miraculous Our Lady of Assumption Church

    13:30

    Press conference

    14:00

    Inauguration of the ministryrsquo;s office in Jbeil within the framework of the tourism administrative decentralization plan

    14:30

    Visit to Saint Antonio Monastery

    15:00

    A stop in Arnoun

    16:00

    Meeting with owners of tourist establishments

    17:00

    Visit to Qal#39;at al-Shaqif (Beaufort Castle)

    17:00

    Inauguration of the Free Patriotic Movement#39;s Jbeil office, in the presence of FPM Head, MP Gebran Bassil.

