Saturday, October 7, 2023

Time
Topic
10:15
Inauguration of Dany Chamoun Sports Tournament, at the Literature and Sports Club, Kfarchima.
nbsp;
nbsp;
11:00
The National Bloc holds its annual conference in Al Khan al Maksoud, Taanayel.
nbsp;
nbsp;
Program of Caretaker Tourism Minister Walid Nassar#39;s visit to Nabatieh:
nbsp;
11:00
Visit to MP Nasser Jaber at his residence
11:30
Visit to Virgin Mary Church in Kfour
12:00
Visit to the old souk
13:00
Visit to the Miraculous Our Lady of Assumption Church
13:30
Press conference
14:00
Inauguration of the ministryrsquo;s office in Jbeil within the framework of the tourism administrative decentralization plan
14:30
Visit to Saint Antonio Monastery
15:00
A stop in Arnoun
16:00
Meeting with owners of tourist establishments
17:00
Visit to Qal#39;at al-Shaqif (Beaufort Castle)
nbsp;
nbsp;
17:00
Inauguration of the Free Patriotic Movement#39;s Jbeil office, in the presence of FPM Head, MP Gebran Bassil.
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
================R.A.H.