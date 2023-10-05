A mystery owner has just put a collection of 56 Porsches up for auction — and they’re all white

“The White Collection” of 56 porsches

RM Sotheby’s

A rare collection of white Porsches collected over a decade is being auctioned in December.Auction house RM Sotheby’s did not disclose the collection’s mystery owner.The collection’s “crown jewel,” a 2015 918 Spyder, is expected to sell for $2.5 to $3 million.

A rare collection of 56 white Porsches is heading to the auction block.

Named “The White Collection,” the car collector’s unusual trove was announced by auction house RM Sotheby’s on Tuesday. The auction is scheduled for December 1 and 2.

RM Sotheby’s is delighted to announce The White Collection: a collection of nearly 60 rare Porsche sports cars, entirely in white. The collection boasts rare sports and racing models including a paint-to-sample 2015 Porsche 918 ‘Weissach’ Spyder. https://t.co/Mmt5dL5Jep pic.twitter.com/Yh9UxWdiec — RM Sotheby’s (@rmsothebys) October 2, 2023

The collection “represents over a decade of dedicated collecting by one perfection-focused owner,” RM Sotheby’s said. The total value of the auction is not known as of press time.

The auction house did not disclose the identity of the owner. The auction is expected to take place at the collector’s “Porsche sanctuary” in Houston, Texas, Barron’s reported, citing the auction house.

Cars in the collection are listed at prices starting at $40,000, with most being around the $200,000 range.

A “2015 918 Spyder” — which RM Sotheby’s called the “crown jewel” of the collection — could sell for $2.5 to $3 million, per the auction house’s estimates.

Porsche only made 918 units of this custom model — which is painted in Grand Prix White and retails for over $1 million per RM Sotheby’s.

Five other cars were also listed at seven-figure sums by the auction house. A 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 was listed at $2 to $2.5 million, and a rare 1997 Porsche 911 GT2 is expected to fetch between $2 to $2.2 million.

“The White Collection” isn’t the only rare car lot to hit the auction block in recent times.

The rusted shell of a Ferrari 500 Mondial Spider Series I was sold by RM Sotheby’s for $1.9 million in August. Ferrari historian Andreas Birner told Insider it could take up to $2 million to restore the car.

RM Sotheby’s is no stranger to outrageous and rare lots. The auction house set the record for the most expensive car sold at auction — a Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sold for $142.3 million in 2022, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

RM Sotheby’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider