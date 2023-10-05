Rihanna looks sporty chic modeling a green and black tracksuit in new promo video for Savage X Fenty

<!–

Rihanna was active on social media on Wednesday as she shared a new Instagram post promoting her Savage X Fenty range.

The 35-year-old pop star turned entrepreneur — who enjoyed a date night with A$AP Rocky on Tuesday — modeled a green and black tracksuit in her latest piece of content.

The film was shot in a stairwell as the mother of two struck multiple poses for the camera.

In a caption for her 152 million followers, she wrote “savage x league” and added a flexible arms emoji.

Riri looked typically stunning as she wore her dark hair in a long, straight style with long bangs.

The sporty and sleek look featured a checked jacquard design on the front of the jacket with button closure.

The matching pants are designed with two thick green stripes on the sides of the legs.

Rihanna, full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, added a touch of glamor to the football-inspired look with a chunky statement necklace.

The superstar paired the co-ord with a pair of black open-toe heels.

She gave fans their first look at the new design with a post shared on the official Savage X Fenty Instagram page on September 20.

The caption for the 5.2 million followers read: “Get ya kicks N’ mind ya bidness.”

Days later, a montage video clip was posted with the comment: “Dis the big leagues.” YKWTFGO. Kick back in NEW, limited-edition Savage X League styles, locally + in stores RN.”

Rihanna’s other brand, Fenty Skin, left a comment saying, “Make room for our MVP.”

Lovebirds: Rihanna enjoyed a date night with A$AP Rocky on Tuesday

The Diamonds hitmaker gave birth to her second son with her rapper boyfriend in August.

The couple welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022. Rihanna announced her second pregnancy in February 2023 during her Super Bowl Halftime performance.

According to RadarOnlinethe billionaire mogul wants to marry the Harlem music artist before she releases another album.

And the publication noted that A$AP would “love to sign a prenup” if they were to walk down the aisle at some point.