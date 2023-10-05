Former principal from a Brisbane private school exposes scandal involving $6.5m misappropriation of funds for abuse victims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A sacked Brisbane principal, whose ouster sparked weeks of protests from St Paul’s school parents, has revealed a years-long dispute over $6.5 million in payments to victims of abuse had preceded his departure.

Award-winning headteacher Paul Browning led the school from 2008 until his departure was announced to shocked parents early last month, the day before he left.

Paul Browning’s departure from St Paul’s School was announced last month.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

“The decision not to renew my contract, in my opinion, is inexplicable,” Dr. Browning said.

“They didn’t give me a good reason. I was shocked, stunned.”

The same was true for the school council, the body responsible for its daily operations.

In 2018, Dr Browning was named Australian Principal of the Year, the same year that the Cambridge University Students’ Union named St Paul’s among its 100 most innovative learning organizations in the world. And 12 months later, it won the Australian School of the Year award.

When discussions about renewing Dr Browning’s contract began in 2022, the Anglican Schools Commission Qld, which runs 12 other schools on behalf of its owners, the Anglican Church, was positive.

Instead of completing the full review process outlined in its contract, the school board was responsible for spending nearly $8,000 to investigate parents and teachers at St. Paul’s.

With an approval rating of 89%, the school board unanimously recommended in September 2022 that Dr. Browning’s contract be renewed for an additional five years.

In March this year, the longest-serving Anglican archbishop-elect, Jeremy Greaves, told Dr Browning he would complete his studies at the end of the year.

Jeremy Greaves told Paul Browning he would not return.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

He said 7:30 a.m. this is because Dr. Browning refused to comply with an anonymous diocese-wide governance directive.

“This was a growing risk for our entire school system, because we take our responsibilities very seriously in terms of caring for the students who attend our schools, and that means having clear oversight of our schools,” Msgr. Greaves.

Dr Browning said he never received a performance warning and no governance and compliance issues were raised with him.

Parents continue to protest

Parents at the school supported Dr. Browning and held protests for several weeks demanding his reinstatement.

“I’m a parent of two kids in school and I think I could sum up the feeling of the moment as really hurt, feeling quite helpless, feeling like we haven’t been listened to,” Christina Cork said.

Parents organized protests in support of Paul Browning.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

A father who participated in a back-to-school protest Tuesday said parents were given a number of different reasons for the decision, none of which satisfied them.

“This seems completely wrong to us as parents, and all we are asking of the Anglican Schools Commission is to work with those who need to understand,” said parent Michael Turner.

New documents reveal years of struggle preceded decision

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse released a damning report into St Paul’s in 2017.

Dr Browning had to provide documents to the commission, which heard that counselor Kevin Lynch and teacher Gregory Robert Knight abused at least 140 children between 1981 and 1997.

“In total we collected over 100,000 pieces of evidence. The stories were horrifying. Absolutely horrifying. I’ve never read anything like it in my life,” Dr. Browning said.

The abuse and broken trust were compounded by the discovery that the school’s then headmaster, Gilbert Case, who became an Anglican Schools Commission executive, had told two boys who complained of being liars and that they would be punished if they continued to protest. .

Mr Case denied knowledge of the offense at the royal commission and refused to discuss it at 7.30pm.

After the commission, the Church agreed to reimburse costs, pay reparations, and subsequently banned Mr Case from holding office in the Anglican Church.

Dr Browning did his best to persuade the victims and their parents that things had changed, paying tribute to them at school and publishing a best-selling book called Principled, the proceeds of which went to the victims.

Sue West’s son was a high school senior when he was abused by Lynch in the early ’90s.

“Up until then he was a very happy little boy. After that he’s a pretty sad little boy,” Ms West said.

Against all odds, Mrs. West’s faith in the school was restored by Dr. Browning, and today she feels safe sending her grandson there.

Sue West said Paul Browning made her feel safe sending her grandson to St Paul’s.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

“Without Paul (Browning), I don’t think my grandson would be here,” she said.

“He took charge of everything and listened to everyone’s concerns. I don’t know how this man handled that.”

Another victim abused by Knight, who did not wish to be identified, said Dr. Browning helped him turn his life around.

“It had a brutal and lasting impact on my life,” the man said.

“I kept it all buried. I destroyed a marriage, I was in prison, but Paul Browning was very supportive and helped me turn things around.”

The news of Dr. Browning’s dismissal traumatized him.

“I was pretty distraught and disgusted. He fixed all that trauma. He took it from a damaged, morally corrupt school and straightened it out,” he said.

Argued for years before dismissal

Documents discovered at 7:30 show there was a bitter conflict that lasted four years between Dr. Browning, the school board and the church over how to compensate these victims.

After initially pledging to pay the claims, the Church decided in 2019 that the school’s parents would instead have to pay approximately $6.5 million in uninsured compensation.

Paul Browning said his faith had been shaken by the Anglican Church’s decision not to compensate victims.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

Then-school board president Rob Law, another distinguished Anglican, resigned over the decision in 2019.

Dr Browning said this prevented him from attending the church he had loved all his life and he now attends Baptist services.

“It really shook me as a person, and my identity as a Christian and an Anglican was really shaken,” Dr Browning said.

“My faith in God was unwavering, but I could no longer bring myself to worship in an Anglican church.

The Church denies being behind the decision

Bishop Greaves said this had nothing to do with the decision not to renew Dr Browning’s contract.

“I certainly admit that there was a difference of opinion on the policy. And Paul and the board expressed their displeasure about that, but that was entirely separate from the decision regarding Paul’s contract,” he said. said Bishop Greaves.

He also defended the advisability of ensuring that parents, some of whom are victims of abuse, cover the cost of compensation.

Members of the St. Paul school board also did not have their contracts renewed.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

“The burden of dealing with the legacy of abuse in the Church and more widely is one that weighs heavily on all of us and will be shared in different ways in different places,” Bishop Greaves said.

Former member Allan Hird, a retired federal Department of Education bureaucrat and now-sacked school board member, attributes the decisions to the compensation dispute.

“That’s my opinion. I think the Anglican Schools Commission was threatened by Paul,” Mr Hird said.

Browning still hopes to return

Despite the conflict over this and other issues, Dr. Browning still hopes to return to the school and lead it for years to come.

Paul Browning says he hopes to reprise this role.(ABC News: Chris Gillette)

“I would love to be reinstated and offered a new contract. I want to continue to serve God as best I can at St Paul’s School,” Dr Browning said.

For now, this seems unlikely.

“He completed his education at St Paul’s School,” Bishop Greaves said.

Watch 7:30 a.m.Monday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ABC iview and ABC TV

Contact 7:30 a.m.

Do you know more about this story? Contact us at 7:30 a.m. here.