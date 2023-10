NNA – Former president Michel Aoun welcomed, at his Rabieh residence on Thursday, Nigerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Goni Modu Zanna Bura, who came on a farewell visit upon the end of his diplomatic mission in the country.

Talks reportedly touched on the general situation, the bilateral relations between the two countries, and the conditions of the Lebanese diaspora in the African nation.

==========R.A.H.