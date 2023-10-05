MP Jumblatt meets Environment Minister, ATFL President, MP Bizri

NNA – Progressive Socialist Party Leader, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Thursday received Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassine, with whom he discussed the general situation and an array of environmental affairs.

nbsp;

Jumblatt later welcomed President and CEO of the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), Ambassador Edward M. Gabriel, and an accompanying delegation. Talks touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the broader region.

nbsp;

Jumblatt had earlier held talks with MP Abdel Rahman Bizri.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.A.H.