Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    MP Jumblatt meets Environment Minister, ATFL President, MP Bizri

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Progressive Socialist Party Leader, MP Taymour Jumblatt, on Thursday received Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassine, with whom he discussed the general situation and an array of environmental affairs.

    nbsp;

    Jumblatt later welcomed President and CEO of the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), Ambassador Edward M. Gabriel, and an accompanying delegation. Talks touched on the latest developments in Lebanon and the broader region.

    nbsp;

    Jumblatt had earlier held talks with MP Abdel Rahman Bizri.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.A.H.

    By

