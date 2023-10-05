Captivating Events and Visionary Advisors for the 3rd Edition of ArtEvolution by the Goethe-Institut Libanon

NNA – The 3rd edition of ArtEvolution is already in full swing, and it#39;s time to illuminate the next stage of this captivating artistic journey. As the programme unfolds, ArtEvolution is thrilled to introduce the next exciting stage: The participating artists are now being paired with visionary advisors who are guiding them to reach new artistic viewpoints and levels. But that#39;s not all ndash; ArtEvolution is not merely a programme: it#39;s an immersive experience culminating in three exhilarating quot;platform eventsquot; that celebrate art#39;s power to unite communities and break boundaries. Anne Eberhard, Director of the Goethe-Institut Libanon explains that ldquo;This programme reflects our ambitions as a cultural institution and our ideas of collaborations which such wonderful partners and artists are involved at its fullest.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============