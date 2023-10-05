Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Captivating Events and Visionary Advisors for the 3rd Edition of ArtEvolution by the Goethe-Institut Libanon

    By

    Oct 5, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The 3rd edition of ArtEvolution is already in full swing, and it#39;s time to illuminate the next stage of this captivating artistic journey. As the programme unfolds, ArtEvolution is thrilled to introduce the next exciting stage: The participating artists are now being paired with visionary advisors who are guiding them to reach new artistic viewpoints and levels. But that#39;s not all ndash; ArtEvolution is not merely a programme: it#39;s an immersive experience culminating in three exhilarating quot;platform eventsquot; that celebrate art#39;s power to unite communities and break boundaries. Anne Eberhard, Director of the Goethe-Institut Libanon explains that ldquo;This programme reflects our ambitions as a cultural institution and our ideas of collaborations which such wonderful partners and artists are involved at its fullest.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Panicked Passengers Cower on Seats as Smuggled OTTER Creates Chaos on Flight from Bangkok

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Ukraine could soon be a muddy mess, but its new Abrams were made for this fight

    Oct 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    MAFS UK’s Nathanial Valentino looks unrecognisable with a man bun and nose piercing in throwback snaps

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Panicked Passengers Cower on Seats as Smuggled OTTER Creates Chaos on Flight from Bangkok

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Ukraine could soon be a muddy mess, but its new Abrams were made for this fight

    Oct 5, 2023
    News

    Personal Loan Interest Rates Today, October 5, 2023 | Today’s Top Personal Loan Rates

    Oct 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy