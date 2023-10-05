Makary discusses cooperation with chairman of Arab Russian university association

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, met on Thursday at his ministry office with Consultant of Association of Arab Universities (AArU) and Russian Universities, Bashir Samaha.

The pair reportedly discussed cooperation on the media and cultural levels with the Russian universities, particularly with the faculties of information.

Samaha invited his host to visit the University of Moscow and to sign cooperation agreements with the institution.

