Matt Gaetz Says He’s Fueled By Small Dollars. A Leaked Video Shows Him Courting GOP Megadonors.

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.

As Republicans debated removing Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from the speakership this week, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took fire on the House floor for using his bid to oust McCarthy as an opportunity to raise money for himself.

Gaetz fired right back, shaming his colleagues who “grovel and bend knee to the lobbyists and special interests who own our leadership.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.