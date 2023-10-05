Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Home prices in Lakeland, Florida, are falling faster than the rest of the US — see what you can get for under $340,000

    Home prices in Lakeland, Florida, are falling faster than the rest of the US — see what you can get for under $340,000

    3820 Village Circle, a home listed for $300,000 in Lakeland, Florida.

    Courtesy of Dina Pizzuto/Mark Spain Real Estate

    Home prices are cooling in Lakeland, Florida, according to Realtor.com.The median home price in August was $325,000, according to Realtor.com. Here’s what you can get for around the typical home price in the city right now.

    It’s hot all year in Lakeland, Florida, but the housing market there is actually cooling down right now.

    After years of demand drove home prices up in the Lakeland metro area, they are finally coming down to earth as mortgage rates continue to soar.

    In August, the median home price in the area was nearly 1% less than a year prior, Insider previously reported.

    So, if you’ve been eyeing homes in this city now may be your chance to jump in. The typical listing price in Lakeland was just about $360,000 in August, below the national median $435,000, according to Realtor.com.

    If a family bought a home in Lakeland right now, it would cost around $2,000 a month, according to Insider’s mortgage calculator. That’s if they put 10% down and took out a mortgage with a 7.31% interest rate, the average for a 30-year mortgage as of Oct. 4.

    These five homes for sale in Lakeland — located roughly an hour outside of Tampa — are listed for between $250,000 and $350,000, and provide a glimpse of what you can get for around the median home price. The information about each listing is sourced from Zillow.

    523 Hampton Avenue, $249,900
    523 Hampton Avenue, a 1,131-square-foot home for sale in Lakeland, Florida.

    Courtesy of Alysia Cortes/Hello Florida Real Estate

    Total bedrooms: 3

    Total bathrooms: 1

    Days on market: 33

    6328 Georgia Avenue, $250,000
    6328 Georgia Avenue, a 812-square-foot home for sale in Lakeland, Florida.

    Courtesy of Emilio Cardenal/Interinvestments Realty

    Total bedrooms: 3

    Total bathrooms: 1

    Days on market: 15

    3820 Village Circle, $300,000
    3820 Village Circle, a 1,614-square-foot home for sale in Lakeland, Florida.

    Courtesy of Dina Pizzuto/Mark Spain Real Estate

    Total bedrooms: 3

    Total bathrooms: 2

    Days on market: 34

    6 La Terraza, $305,000
    6 La Terraza, a 1,925-square-foot home in Lakeland, Florida.

    Michael Walker for Rachel Sakelliadis

    Total bedrooms: 3

    Total bathrooms: 2

    Days on market: 1

    2452 Lynnway Circle, $339,500
    2452 Lynnway Circle, a 1,660-square-foot home for sale in Lakeland Florida.

    Courtesy of Raymond Thomas/Star Bay Realty Corporation

    Total bedrooms: 3

    Total bathrooms: 2

    Days on market: 56

