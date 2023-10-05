Love Island winner Jess Harding breaks her silence on split from Sammy Root after he claimed he was blindsided by their breakup

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jess Harding has spoken out for the first time about her split from ex-boyfriend Sammy Root after it emerged the couple had split.

The couple won the latest series of Love Island, but MailOnline exclusively announced on Tuesday that they have decided to go their separate ways two months later.

A source close to the couple has told MailOnline that they have mutually decided they are ‘better off as friends’ after struggling to make their romance work off the show.

The source confirmed, “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since she left the villa and Jess has realized they are better off as friends.’

Jess, 23, is currently in Ibiza with her friends as she recovers from the split and took to her Instagram on Wednesday to break her silence.

During a Q&A with fans, a follower asked her how she was doing since the couple went their separate ways.

Jess replied, “It’s been over a week now since we broke up, so I’ll get there. We shared a unique experience together, so of course I’m sad.”

She was also asked about the reasons behind the split but she remained coy and said, “I really don’t want to go into details by making a big statement but we are just very different and behave differently and that’s all. ‘

Her comments come after Sammy, 22, took to his own Instagram Stories on Tuesday to accuse his ex of blindsiding him with the split.

He shared a lengthy statement in which he admitted the relationship had ended but that he had tried to save it, in an apparent swipe at Jess.

Sammy added that he only found out through the media that the couple had officially split and was in “total shock.”

He wrote: ‘Hi guys. I thought I’d come online to discuss today’s news about me and Jess.

‘Yes, we had a private conversation about our relationship, but it was left up in the air because Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. When I saw through the media today that we had officially broken up, it was a total shock.

“To be clear, I wanted to at least have a face-to-face conversation to see if our relationship could be salvaged and felt that this would be the respectful way forward.

‘We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I really saw a future with Jess.

‘I was committed and respectful towards our relationship. Unfortunately, things don’t always turn out as you had hoped.’

Despite the bitter ending, he concluded, “Despite how this all turned out today, I think Jess is a wonderful woman and I sincerely wish her all the best.”

The pair’s last public interaction was just a week ago, when Sammy commented on a photo of Jess on her Instagram and wrote: “Bit of meeee.”

The couple have been on the red carpet together at the Who Cares Wins Awards and the NTAs in recent weeks, but insiders say they have struggled to get on behind the scenes.

During their time on the summer series of Love Island, hosted by Maya Jama, Jess and Sammy faced difficulties in their relationship.

In one episode during Casa Amor’s loyalty test, Sammy kissed two girls, including Amber Wise, who he eventually became romantically involved with until Jess returned to the villa, and he realized his feelings for her.

Viewers questioned Sammy’s intentions with Jess after he admitted she wasn’t his type, with the beautician occasionally saying she felt men were “taking advantage” of her friendly nature.

Despite all odds, they won Love Island, beating show favorite Whitney and her boyfriend Lochan to the cash prize.

Some disgruntled viewers were disappointed with the outcome after Whitney captivated fans, with some believing her relationship with Lochan was more authentic than Jess and Sammy’s romance.

Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde placed third in the competition, while Molly Marsh and Zach Noble finished the series in fourth place.

Since leaving the villa, Sammy has insisted he is attracted to Jess and ‘loves’ everything about her curvaceous figure.

He said: ‘I told Jess all the way through Love Island that I think she’s so beautiful when she’s completely natural.

‘I love everything about Jess’s figure – I’ve made that very clear.’

The couple even joked that they were looking to get married and have twins together, with Sammy saying that he only makes someone his girlfriend if he plans to spend the rest of his life with them.

He said: ‘I never ask someone to be my girlfriend if I can’t see myself marrying them,’ while Jess agreed, saying: ‘There’s no point in thinking you’ll be with someone for a short period of time.’

